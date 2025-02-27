We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Synchronoss (SNCR) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
The most recent trading session ended with Synchronoss (SNCR - Free Report) standing at $9.28, reflecting a -0.22% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.43%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.26%.
Heading into today, shares of the mobile services company had lost 5.87% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.26% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Synchronoss in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on March 11, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.10, showcasing a 111.76% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $43.64 million, up 5.41% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Synchronoss. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Synchronoss holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Synchronoss is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.39. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 27.94 for its industry.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.