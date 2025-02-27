See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Burlington Stores (BURL) Surges 5.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Burlington Stores (BURL - Free Report) shares soared 5.5% in the last trading session to close at $249.22. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 19.1% loss over the past four weeks.
Burlington's 2.0 transformation is driving improvements in operational performance and customer value through the integration of cutting-edge technologies, such as upgraded merchant tools and machine-learning algorithms. These advancements optimize inventory management, reduce markdowns, and align with the company's commitment to offering value to price-conscious consumers.
This discount retailer is expected to post quarterly earnings of $3.75 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%. Revenues are expected to be $3.29 billion, up 5.3% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Burlington Stores, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on BURL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Burlington Stores is a member of the Zacks Retail - Discount Stores industry. One other stock in the same industry, Dollar General (DG - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 5.6% lower at $74.19. DG has returned 8.1% over the past month.
For Dollar General
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -1.3% over the past month to $1.50. This represents a change of -18% from what the company reported a year ago. Dollar General currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).