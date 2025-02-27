We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Is Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (HSAI) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (HSAI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Hesai Group Sponsored ADR is one of 100 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Hesai Group Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HSAI's full-year earnings has moved 340% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that HSAI has returned about 37.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of -16.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Hesai Group Sponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Mister Car Wash (MCW - Free Report) . The stock has returned 3.7% year-to-date.
For Mister Car Wash, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Hesai Group Sponsored ADR belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 50 individual stocks and currently sits at #167 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4% so far this year, so HSAI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Mister Car Wash falls under the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry. Currently, this industry has 6 stocks and is ranked #62. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.5%.
Hesai Group Sponsored ADR and Mister Car Wash could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.