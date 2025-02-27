We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Regency Centers Secures A- Credit Rating With Stable Outlook From S&P
Regency Centers (REG - Free Report) recently announced that S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) raised its credit ratings to ‘A-’ with a stable outlook.
In its public announcement, S&P stated “Regency Centers has continued demonstrating solid operating performance and financial metric strength, with support from its high quality, grocery-anchored portfolio and healthy retail fundamentals.”
Regency Centers' rating is a testament to its long-term track record of cash flow growth and balance sheet strength, which have enabled the company’s stakeholders to create value and provide stability through cycles.
REG: In a Nutshell
Regency Centers is well-poised to gain from its strategically located portfolio of premium shopping centers concentrated in affluent suburban areas and near urban trade areas. Its focus on grocery-anchored shopping centers ensures dependable traffic. The company is witnessing solid demand for its centers amid a healthy retail real estate environment, driving leasing activity, occupancy levels and rent growth.
The S&P rating marks its solid creditworthiness and will render it favorable access to the debt market. With a healthy financial footing, REG is well-positioned to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities.
Q4 2024 Results
This month, Regency Centers reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2024 results. It reported NAREIT funds from operations (FFO) per share of $1.09, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07. The figure grew 6.9% from the year-ago quarter’s tally. Results reflected healthy leasing activity. It witnessed a year-over-year improvement in the same property net operating income and base rents.
REG’s Zacks Rank
Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 6.9% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 3%.
Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.