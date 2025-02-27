See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
BDORY or UOVEY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the Banks - Foreign sector might want to consider either Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY - Free Report) or United Overseas Bank Ltd. (UOVEY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Currently, Banco Do Brasil SA has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while United Overseas Bank Ltd. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that BDORY has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
BDORY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 4.34, while UOVEY has a forward P/E of 10.44. We also note that BDORY has a PEG ratio of 1.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. UOVEY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.81.
Another notable valuation metric for BDORY is its P/B ratio of 0.81. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, UOVEY has a P/B of 1.37.
Based on these metrics and many more, BDORY holds a Value grade of A, while UOVEY has a Value grade of C.
BDORY has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than UOVEY, so it seems like value investors will conclude that BDORY is the superior option right now.