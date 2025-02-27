See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
PAGS vs. DLO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Financial Transaction Services stocks have likely encountered both PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS - Free Report) and DLocal (DLO - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Right now, both PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and DLocal are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
PAGS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 6.43, while DLO has a forward P/E of 23.86. We also note that PAGS has a PEG ratio of 0.47. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. DLO currently has a PEG ratio of 3.26.
Another notable valuation metric for PAGS is its P/B ratio of 0.96. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, DLO has a P/B of 9.07.
Based on these metrics and many more, PAGS holds a Value grade of A, while DLO has a Value grade of C.
Both PAGS and DLO are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that PAGS is the superior value option right now.