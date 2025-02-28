We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Moves -1.27%: What You Should Know
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG - Free Report) closed at $52.74 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.27% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.59%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.78%.
Coming into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had lost 8.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.87%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.23%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Chipotle Mexican Grill in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.29, up 7.41% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.97 billion, reflecting a 9.91% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.29 per share and a revenue of $12.62 billion, demonstrating changes of +15.18% and +11.52%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.4% lower within the past month. Chipotle Mexican Grill is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 41.55. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.72.
It's also important to note that CMG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.06. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Restaurants industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.31 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 61, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.