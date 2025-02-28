We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Stock Moves -0.81%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT - Free Report) reached $0.65, with a -0.81% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.78%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 32.84% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 16.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.23% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on March 4, 2025. On that day, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 38.46%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $102.48 million, down 11.52% from the year-ago period.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.33% higher. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.