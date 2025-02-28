Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Alexander & Baldwin Holdings (ALEX) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (ALEX - Free Report) reported revenue of $62.45 million, up 18.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.30, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +20.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $51.65 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28, the EPS surprise was +7.14%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Alexander & Baldwin Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Revenue- Commercial Real Estate: $49.89 million versus $49.65 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change.
  • Operating Revenue- Land Operations: $12.56 million versus $2 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +179.1% change.
  • Diluted earnings per share: $0.17 versus $0.15 estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

