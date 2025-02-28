Is Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 11/10/2006, smart beta exchange traded fund Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (
VYM Quick Quote VYM - Free Report) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.
Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.
But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.
Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.
While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
Because the fund has amassed over $61.60 billion, this makes it one of the largest ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Value. VYM is managed by Vanguard. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index.
The FTSE High Dividend Yield Index which is consists of common stocks of companies that pay dividends that generally are higher than average.
Cost & Other Expenses
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.06%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
VYM's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 2.64%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.
Representing 23% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector; Consumer Staples and Information Technology round out the top three.
Taking into account individual holdings, Broadcom Inc (
AVGO Quick Quote AVGO - Free Report) accounts for about 3.98% of the fund's total assets, followed by Jpmorgan Chase & Co ( JPM Quick Quote JPM - Free Report) and Exxon Mobil Corp ( XOM Quick Quote XOM - Free Report) . Performance and Risk
The ETF has added roughly 3.60% so far this year and is up about 17.69% in the last one year (as of 02/28/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $114.71 and $135.06.
VYM has a beta of 0.84 and standard deviation of 13.84% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 542 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.
Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (
SCHD Quick Quote SCHD - Free Report) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index and the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV Quick Quote VTV - Free Report) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has $69.29 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $134.67 billion. SCHD has an expense ratio of 0.06% and VTV charges 0.04%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Value.
Bottom Line
