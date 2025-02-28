See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Federated Hermes MDT LC Growth A (QALGX) - free report >>
American Beacon Lg Cap Val Y (ABLYX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Federated Hermes MDT LC Growth A (QALGX) - free report >>
American Beacon Lg Cap Val Y (ABLYX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
American Beacon Large Cap Value Y(ABLYX - Free Report) has a 0.72% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. ABLYX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 11.94% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Janus Henderson Global Research T(JAWWX - Free Report) : 0.86% expense ratio and 0.59% management fee. JAWWX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. JAWWX, with annual returns of 13.22% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Federated MDT Large Cap Growth Fund A(QALGX - Free Report) : 0.99% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. QALGX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With a five-year annual return of 21.02%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.