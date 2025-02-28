Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Is International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY - Free Report) . ICAGY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.55, which compares to its industry's average of 15.83. ICAGY's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.29 and as low as 3.93, with a median of 4.56, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that ICAGY holds a PEG ratio of 0.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ICAGY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.77. Within the past year, ICAGY's PEG has been as high as 1.07 and as low as 0.08, with a median of 0.84.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that International Consolidated Airlines Group is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ICAGY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAGY) - free report >>

Published in

cheap-stocks pe-ratio undervalued-stocks valuation value-stocks