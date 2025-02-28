We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Should Value Investors Buy BRF (BRFS) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One stock to keep an eye on is BRF (BRFS - Free Report) . BRFS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.81. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.82. Over the last 12 months, BRFS's Forward P/E has been as high as 33.85 and as low as 7.76, with a median of 12.84.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is BRFS's P/B ratio of 1.13. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. BRFS's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.03. Within the past 52 weeks, BRFS's P/B has been as high as 1.62 and as low as 0.97, with a median of 1.29.
Finally, investors should note that BRFS has a P/CF ratio of 4.38. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. BRFS's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 11.74. Within the past 12 months, BRFS's P/CF has been as high as 14.72 and as low as 4.35, with a median of 6.77.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in BRF's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BRFS looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.