We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has AngloGold Ashanti (AU - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
AngloGold Ashanti is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 232 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AngloGold Ashanti is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AU's full-year earnings has moved 39.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that AU has returned about 27.1% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 5.5%. This means that AngloGold Ashanti is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
SSR Mining (SSRM - Free Report) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 45.1%.
For SSR Mining, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 70% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, AngloGold Ashanti is a member of the Mining - Gold industry, which includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 17.6% this year, meaning that AU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, SSR Mining falls under the Mining - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 59 stocks and is ranked #164. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.4%.
AngloGold Ashanti and SSR Mining could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.