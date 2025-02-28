Back to top

Is American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is one of 265 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AOUT's full-year earnings has moved 28.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, AOUT has gained about 5.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 1.8% on average. This shows that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (EGLXF - Free Report) . The stock has returned 5.9% year-to-date.

For Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 100% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, American Outdoor Brands, Inc. belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #153 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.4% so far this year, so AOUT is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings falls under the Gaming industry. Currently, this industry has 39 stocks and is ranked #57. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.7%.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. and Enthusiast Gaming Holdings could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.


