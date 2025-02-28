See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
BMRN or CSLLY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks have likely encountered both BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN - Free Report) and CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (CSLLY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Currently, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while CSL Limited Sponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that BMRN likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than CSLLY has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
BMRN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.48, while CSLLY has a forward P/E of 22.55. We also note that BMRN has a PEG ratio of 0.80. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CSLLY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.55.
Another notable valuation metric for BMRN is its P/B ratio of 2.33. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CSLLY has a P/B of 4.02.
These metrics, and several others, help BMRN earn a Value grade of B, while CSLLY has been given a Value grade of D.
BMRN has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than CSLLY, so it seems like value investors will conclude that BMRN is the superior option right now.