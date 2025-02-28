We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Sea Limited to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
Sea Limited (SE - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on March 04.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 76 cents per share, down 5% over the past 30 days. SE incurred a loss of 1 cent in the year-ago quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.84 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 35.79%.
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Price and EPS Surprise
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR price-eps-surprise | Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Quote
SE’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering a negative earnings surprise of 55.54%, on average.
Let us see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.
Key Factors to Note Ahead of Q4 Results
Sea Limited is expected to have benefited from a strong e-commerce performance despite a highly competitive environment, maintaining its mid-20% GMV growth guidance for the year. The holiday season, a key online shopping demand driver, likely boosted Shopee’s GMV and revenues. This continued momentum is anticipated to have strengthened the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.
In the third quarter of 2024, Shopee achieved a positive adjusted EBITDA in both Asia and Brazil, highlighting its strong financial performance. With a continued focus on sustainable growth, the platform is likely to have continued gaining.
SeaMoney's loan book surged above 70% year over year in the third quarter of 2024, driven by strong credit demand in underserved markets. By leveraging Shopee’s user base and diverse funding sources, including asset-backed lending and digital banks, the company efficiently scaled its credit business. This momentum is expected to have benefited Sea Limited in the fourth quarter, as demand for digital financial solutions in emerging markets continued to rise.
Garena's (digital entertainment) total bookings grew 24% year over year, driven by strong engagement in its flagship game, Free Fire, which attracted more than 100 million daily active users worldwide. Strategic partnerships, including collaborations with YouTube, strengthened its presence in key markets like Indonesia by aligning with local trends. This momentum is expected to have benefited the company in the fourth quarter.
However, intensifying competition in the e-commerce sector, driven by regional and global players, is expected to have affected the quarter under review.
What Our Model Indicates
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.
Sea Limited has an Earnings ESP of -18.78% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:
Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +100.00% and sports a Zacks Rank of #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
RIGL shares have returned 29.5% year to date. Rigel Pharmaceuticals is set to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on March 04.
Auna S.A. (AUNA - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +26.67% and a Zacks Rank #2.
AUNA shares have gained 16.7% year to date. Auna is set to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on March 10.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.78% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
XERS shares have gained 16.7% year to date. Xeris Pharmaceuticals is set to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on March 06.