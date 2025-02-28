DELL Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates: Will Bright FY26 View Lift Shares?

Dell Technologies ( DELL Quick Quote DELL - Free Report) reported non-GAAP earnings of $2.68 per share in fourth-quarter fiscal 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.93%. The bottom line increased 18% year over year. Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar. Revenues increased 7% year over year to $23.93 billion but missed the consensus mark by 2.95%. The rise was primarily fueled by a 37% jump in servers and networking revenues, driven by strong demand for AI and traditional servers. Following the results, DELL shares fell 1.14% in the after-hours trading to $106.60, likely led by softness in the Client Solutions Group (CSG) segment and a cautious near-term outlook. The company’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector year to date. The stock has lost 7.2% against the sector’s marginal decline of 0.9%.
However, steady growth in infrastructure and AI-driven segments, an optimistic full-year outlook driven by cost-cutting measures, and a growing backlog from major deals present strong investment opportunities for the future.
DELL’s Q4 Top-Line Details
Product revenues rose 12% year over year to $18.05 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.58%.
Services revenues declined 5% year over year to $5.88 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.79%. Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) revenues increased 22% year over year to $11.35 billion. The upside can be attributed to servers and networking revenues of 6.63 billion, which grew 37% year over year, with demand strength across AI and traditional servers. Storage revenues increased 5% year over year to $4.72 billion. Dell's AI prospects remain strong, with AI expanding from major cloud service providers to large-scale enterprise deployments and edge computing with PCs. The AI server backlog has grown to approximately $9 billion, with significant deals, including a near $5-billion agreement to supply Nvidia-powered servers to Elon Musk's xAI. The AI server pipeline has expanded sequentially, achieving growth every quarter since the launch of the XE9680. In the reported quarter, Dell’s AI-optimized server momentum saw an increase of $1.7 billion in orders. The flagship PowerEdge XE9680 experienced strong demand, contributing to the momentum in the AI space. Dell shipped $2.1 billion worth of AI servers in the fiscal fourth quarter and the AI server backlog remained healthy at $4.1 billion. CSG revenues were $11.88 billion, up 1% year over year. Commercial Client revenues increased 5% year over year to $10.0 billion, while Consumer revenues fell 12% to $1.89 billion. DELL’s Operating Details
The company’s fiscal fourth-quarter non-GAAP gross profit increased 5% year over year to $5.81 billion. The gross margin contracted 50 basis points (bps) year over year to 24.3%.
SG&A expenses fell 12% year over year to $2.75 billion. Research and development expenses increased 8% year over year to $773 million in the reported quarter. Non-GAAP operating expenses declined 6% year over year to $3.14 billion. Operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, contracted 180 bps on a year-over-year basis to 13.1%. The non-GAAP operating income was $2.67 billion, up 22% year over year. The operating margin expanded 130 bps year over year to 11.2%. The ISG segment’s operating income jumped 44% year over year to $2.05 billion. The CSG segment’s operating income was $631 million, down 19% year over year. DELL’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Details
As of Jan. 31, 2025, DELL had $3.63 billion in cash and cash equivalents compared with $5.23 billion as of Nov. 1, 2024.
Total debt was $24.57 billion as of Jan. 31, 2025, compared with $25.02 billion as of Nov. 1, 2024. The company generated a cash flow from the operation of $585 million. The adjusted free cash flow was $474 million in fourth-quarter fiscal 2025. Dell returned $1.1 billion of capital to its shareholders through $755 million of share repurchases and paid out $311 million in dividends. DELL’s Q1 & FY26 Guidance
For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, revenues are expected between $22.5 billion and $23.5 billion, with the mid-point of $23 billion suggesting 3% year-over-year growth.
Dell anticipates 6% growth at the midpoint for the combined ISG and CSG, with ISG expected to increase in the low-teens and CSG to be flat. Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be $1.65 per share (+/- 10 cents), indicating 25% growth at the mid-point. For fiscal 2026, revenues are expected between $101 billion and $105 billion, with the mid-point of $103 billion indicating 8% year-over-year growth. Dell anticipates 10% growth at the mid-point for ISG and CSG combined, with ISG expected to increase in the high teens and CSG likely to grow in the low to mid-single digits. Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be $9.30 per share (+/- 25 cents), up 14% at the midpoint. Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Dell has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.
CrowdStrike ( CRWD Quick Quote CRWD - Free Report) , Guidewire Software ( GWRE Quick Quote GWRE - Free Report) and Stem ( STEM Quick Quote STEM - Free Report) are some better-ranked stocks in the broader sector. CrowdStrike, Guidewire Software and Stem each carry a Zacks Rank 2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. CrowdStrike’s shares have gained 11.6% year to date. CRWD is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on March 04. Guidewire Software shares have risen 17.9% year to date. GWRE is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on March 06. Stem’s shares have fallen 27% year to date. STEM is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2024 results on March 04.
Image: Bigstock
DELL Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates: Will Bright FY26 View Lift Shares?
Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) reported non-GAAP earnings of $2.68 per share in fourth-quarter fiscal 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.93%. The bottom line increased 18% year over year.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Revenues increased 7% year over year to $23.93 billion but missed the consensus mark by 2.95%. The rise was primarily fueled by a 37% jump in servers and networking revenues, driven by strong demand for AI and traditional servers.
Following the results, DELL shares fell 1.14% in the after-hours trading to $106.60, likely led by softness in the Client Solutions Group (CSG) segment and a cautious near-term outlook. The company’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector year to date. The stock has lost 7.2% against the sector’s marginal decline of 0.9%.
Dell Technologies Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Dell Technologies Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote
However, steady growth in infrastructure and AI-driven segments, an optimistic full-year outlook driven by cost-cutting measures, and a growing backlog from major deals present strong investment opportunities for the future.
DELL’s Q4 Top-Line Details
Product revenues rose 12% year over year to $18.05 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.58%.
Services revenues declined 5% year over year to $5.88 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.79%.
Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) revenues increased 22% year over year to $11.35 billion.
The upside can be attributed to servers and networking revenues of 6.63 billion, which grew 37% year over year, with demand strength across AI and traditional servers. Storage revenues increased 5% year over year to $4.72 billion.
Dell's AI prospects remain strong, with AI expanding from major cloud service providers to large-scale enterprise deployments and edge computing with PCs. The AI server backlog has grown to approximately $9 billion, with significant deals, including a near $5-billion agreement to supply Nvidia-powered servers to Elon Musk's xAI.
The AI server pipeline has expanded sequentially, achieving growth every quarter since the launch of the XE9680.
In the reported quarter, Dell’s AI-optimized server momentum saw an increase of $1.7 billion in orders. The flagship PowerEdge XE9680 experienced strong demand, contributing to the momentum in the AI space.
Dell shipped $2.1 billion worth of AI servers in the fiscal fourth quarter and the AI server backlog remained healthy at $4.1 billion.
CSG revenues were $11.88 billion, up 1% year over year. Commercial Client revenues increased 5% year over year to $10.0 billion, while Consumer revenues fell 12% to $1.89 billion.
DELL’s Operating Details
The company’s fiscal fourth-quarter non-GAAP gross profit increased 5% year over year to $5.81 billion. The gross margin contracted 50 basis points (bps) year over year to 24.3%.
SG&A expenses fell 12% year over year to $2.75 billion. Research and development expenses increased 8% year over year to $773 million in the reported quarter.
Non-GAAP operating expenses declined 6% year over year to $3.14 billion. Operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, contracted 180 bps on a year-over-year basis to 13.1%.
The non-GAAP operating income was $2.67 billion, up 22% year over year. The operating margin expanded 130 bps year over year to 11.2%.
The ISG segment’s operating income jumped 44% year over year to $2.05 billion. The CSG segment’s operating income was $631 million, down 19% year over year.
DELL’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Details
As of Jan. 31, 2025, DELL had $3.63 billion in cash and cash equivalents compared with $5.23 billion as of Nov. 1, 2024.
Total debt was $24.57 billion as of Jan. 31, 2025, compared with $25.02 billion as of Nov. 1, 2024.
The company generated a cash flow from the operation of $585 million. The adjusted free cash flow was $474 million in fourth-quarter fiscal 2025.
Dell returned $1.1 billion of capital to its shareholders through $755 million of share repurchases and paid out $311 million in dividends.
DELL’s Q1 & FY26 Guidance
For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, revenues are expected between $22.5 billion and $23.5 billion, with the mid-point of $23 billion suggesting 3% year-over-year growth.
Dell anticipates 6% growth at the midpoint for the combined ISG and CSG, with ISG expected to increase in the low-teens and CSG to be flat.
Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be $1.65 per share (+/- 10 cents), indicating 25% growth at the mid-point.
For fiscal 2026, revenues are expected between $101 billion and $105 billion, with the mid-point of $103 billion indicating 8% year-over-year growth.
Dell anticipates 10% growth at the mid-point for ISG and CSG combined, with ISG expected to increase in the high teens and CSG likely to grow in the low to mid-single digits.
Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be $9.30 per share (+/- 25 cents), up 14% at the midpoint.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Dell has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.
CrowdStrike (CRWD - Free Report) , Guidewire Software (GWRE - Free Report) and Stem (STEM - Free Report) are some better-ranked stocks in the broader sector.
CrowdStrike, Guidewire Software and Stem each carry a Zacks Rank 2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
CrowdStrike’s shares have gained 11.6% year to date. CRWD is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on March 04.
Guidewire Software shares have risen 17.9% year to date. GWRE is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on March 06.
Stem’s shares have fallen 27% year to date. STEM is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2024 results on March 04.