Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $102.99, moving +1.55% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.63%.
The the stock of teen clothing retailer has fallen by 17.35% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.42%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Abercrombie & Fitch in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on March 5, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.49, indicating a 17.51% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.56 billion, indicating a 7.57% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.59% lower within the past month. Right now, Abercrombie & Fitch possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Abercrombie & Fitch is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.09. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.77.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.