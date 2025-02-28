We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Newmont Corporation (NEM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Newmont Corporation (NEM - Free Report) closed at $42.84 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.71% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.63%.
Shares of the gold and copper miner have depreciated by 2.25% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.27% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 2.42%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Newmont Corporation in its upcoming release. On that day, Newmont Corporation is projected to report earnings of $0.68 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.64%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.61 billion, up 14.53% from the prior-year quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.28 per share and revenue of $18.35 billion, indicating changes of -5.75% and -1.77%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Newmont Corporation. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 5.2% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Newmont Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Newmont Corporation is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.84. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.01.
It's also important to note that NEM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.37. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Gold industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.63 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 69, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow NEM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.