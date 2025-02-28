We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts
The most recent trading session ended with Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR - Free Report) standing at $5.20, reflecting a +1.17% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.59%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.63%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 3.75% over the last month, surpassing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 17.57% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 2.42%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Luminar Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on March 20, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$2.20, signifying a 26.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $16.76 million, down 24.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Luminar Technologies, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Luminar Technologies, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, placing it within the bottom 34% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
