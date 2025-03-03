See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
Fidelity Select Financial Services(FIDSX - Free Report) has a 0.7% expense ratio and 0.69% management fee. FIDSX is a Sector - Finance mutual fund option, which provide investors with a diversified and stabilized investment approach focused on the financial space, which is a notoriously large, complex, and heavily-regulated industry. With yearly returns of 15.42% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Goldman Sachs Tax Managed Equity IR(GQIRX - Free Report) : 0.76% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. GQIRX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 14.6% over the last five years, GQIRX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Federated MDT Large Cap Growth Fund I(QILGX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. QILGX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. QILGX has an expense ratio of 0.74%, management fee of 0.65%, and annual returns of 21.32% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.