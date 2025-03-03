We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Should Value Investors Buy City Office REIT (CIO) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One company to watch right now is City Office REIT (CIO - Free Report) . CIO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.
Investors will also notice that CIO has a PEG ratio of 0.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CIO's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.33. CIO's PEG has been as high as 0.94 and as low as 0.52, with a median of 0.77, all within the past year.
Finally, investors should note that CIO has a P/CF ratio of 4.85. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. CIO's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 16.41. Over the past 52 weeks, CIO's P/CF has been as high as 5.17 and as low as 2.63, with a median of 3.95.
Another great REIT and Equity Trust - Other stock you could consider is Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR - Free Report) , which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts also has a P/B ratio of 1.04 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.82. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.28, as low as 0.97, with a median of 1.15.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that City Office REIT and Xenia Hotels & Resorts are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CIO and XHR feels like a great value stock at the moment.