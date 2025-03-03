We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Should Value Investors Buy Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One stock to keep an eye on is Accel Entertainment (ACEL - Free Report) . ACEL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 14.28, while its industry has an average P/E of 28.32. Over the past year, ACEL's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.76 and as low as 11.82, with a median of 14.17.
Investors should also recognize that ACEL has a P/B ratio of 4.66. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 9.97. Over the past 12 months, ACEL's P/B has been as high as 5.08 and as low as 3.90, with a median of 4.53.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. ACEL has a P/S ratio of 0.72. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.31.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that ACEL has a P/CF ratio of 9.05. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. ACEL's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 28.68. Over the past year, ACEL's P/CF has been as high as 9.76 and as low as 7.45, with a median of 8.74.
Wynn Resorts (WYNN - Free Report) may be another strong Gaming stock to add to your shortlist. WYNN is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.
Wynn Resorts is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 16.95 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 2.20. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 28.32 and average PEG ratio of 1.06.
Over the last 12 months, WYNN's P/E has been as high as 20.46, as low as 12.68, with a median of 17.49, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 3.58, as low as 1.64, with a median of 2.49.
Wynn Resorts sports a P/B ratio of -10 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 9.97. In the past 52 weeks, WYNN's P/B has been as high as -8.69, as low as -12.73, with a median of -10.20.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Accel Entertainment and Wynn Resorts's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ACEL and WYNN is an impressive value stock right now.