Is Agora (API) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR (API - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR is one of 291 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for API's full-year earnings has moved 600% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, API has moved about 36.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 7.3%. This means that Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Business Services sector, Sezzle Inc. (SEZL - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 16.9%.
For Sezzle Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 152 individual companies and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.2% so far this year, so API is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Sezzle Inc. falls under the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this industry has 37 stocks and is ranked #85. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.8%.
Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR and Sezzle Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.