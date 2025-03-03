We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Is EOG Resources (EOG) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is EOG Resources (EOG - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
EOG Resources is one of 247 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. EOG Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EOG's full-year earnings has moved 3.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, EOG has moved about 3.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 2.3%. This means that EOG Resources is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL - Free Report) . The stock has returned 5.6% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for CrossAmerica Partners' current year EPS has increased 72.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, EOG Resources belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 34 individual companies and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 17% so far this year, so EOG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, CrossAmerica Partners belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #157. The industry has moved +11.9% year to date.
Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on EOG Resources and CrossAmerica Partners as they attempt to continue their solid performance.