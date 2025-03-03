See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Is Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA) Stock Outpacing Its Conglomerates Peers This Year?
The Conglomerates group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Conglomerates sector should help us answer this question.
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. is one of 25 companies in the Conglomerates group. The Conglomerates group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BATRA's full-year earnings has moved 24.1% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, BATRA has returned 8.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Conglomerates group have gained about 5.2% on average. This means that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Conglomerates sector, Atlanta Braves Holdings (BATRK - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 5.5%.
For Atlanta Braves Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 28.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Diversified Operations industry, a group that includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.2% so far this year, so BATRA is performing better in this area. Atlanta Braves Holdings is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should continue to pay close attention to Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. and Atlanta Braves Holdings as they could maintain their solid performance.