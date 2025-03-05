We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
What's in the Offing for Global Ship Lease in Q4 Earnings?
Global Ship Lease (GSL - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2024 results on March 5, before market open.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GSL’s soon-to-be-reported quarter’s earnings has been revised downward by 2.1% in the past 60 days to $2.3 per share. The consensus mark has declined 7.6% from fourth-quarter 2023 actuals. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $172.8 million, which indicates a decline of 3.4% from the year-ago actuals.
GSL has an impressive earnings surprise record. Its bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. The average beat is 5.9%.
Against this backdrop, let us check out the factors that are expected to have influenced GSL’s December-quarter performance.
GLS's top line in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have been significantly bolstered by impressive demand for container ships. Increased operational efficiencies are likely to have aided the bottom-line performance in the December quarter. The heightened fleet utilization is expected to have positively impacted GSL’s performance.
On the contrary, geopolitical instability, supply-chain disruptions and environmental regulations pose a significant threat to GSL's performance in the December quarter by potentially increasing operating expenses. The slowdown in global economic growth has hurt shipping rates. An oversupply of vessels and subdued demand has hit tanker rates.
What Our Model Says About GSL
Our proven model does not conclusively predict that Global Ship Lease will beat earnings this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.
Earnings ESP: Global Ship Lease has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimates are both pegged at $2.30. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Global Ship Lease currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
GSL Stock’s Double-Digit Decline in Q4
Mainly due to the slowdown in economic growth, shares of GSL have plunged 16.6% in the December quarter. However, the company’s performance in the October-December period is better than the Zacks Transportation—Shipping industry as well as fellow industry players, Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK - Free Report) ) and Euroseas (ESEA - Free Report) , in the period.
Q4 Price Comparison
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research