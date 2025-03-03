We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
CLMB to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing for the Stock?
Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (CLMB - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Mar. 5, after market open.
See Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average earnings surprise of 51.1%.
Climb Global Solutions, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Climb Global Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Climb Global Solutions, Inc. Quote
Climb Global Solutions’ Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLMB’s revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 is $114.4 million, implying a 7.1% year-over-year increment. We expect the top line to have been driven by the continued execution of CLMB’s core initiatives and the integration of Douglas Stewart Software and DataSolutions Ireland into its operating platform.
Organic growth in the United States and Europe is anticipated to have been fuelled by strong relationships with existing partners and the signing of new vendors to its Line Card.
The consensus estimate for CLMB’s earnings in the fourth quarter of 2024 is pegged at $1.12 per share, indicating a 2.6% year-over-year decrease. A surge in selling, general and administrative expenses is likely to have deteriorated the bottom line.
What Our Model Says About CLMB
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Climb Global this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
CLMB currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Earnings Snapshot of Peers
TransUnion (TRU - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter 2024 results.
TRU’s quarterly adjusted earnings (adjusting 63 cents from non-recurring items) of 97 cents per share surpassed the consensus mark by 1% and increased 21.3% year over year. Total revenues of $1 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 8.7% and increased marginally from the year-ago quarter.
Insperity, Inc. (NSP - Free Report) posted impressive fourth-quarter 2024 results.
NSP’s adjusted earnings (excluding 27 cents from non-recurring items) of 5 cents per share outpaced the consensus estimate by more than 100% but decreased 93.3% year over year. Revenues of $1.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1% and increased 2.1% from the year-ago quarter.