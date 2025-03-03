See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (MURGY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (MURGY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
MURGY or GSHD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Insurance - Multi line stocks have likely encountered both M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (MURGY - Free Report) and Goosehead Insurance (GSHD - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Right now, M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Goosehead Insurance has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). This means that MURGY's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
MURGY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.92, while GSHD has a forward P/E of 65.08. We also note that MURGY has a PEG ratio of 0.98. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GSHD currently has a PEG ratio of 4.92.
Another notable valuation metric for MURGY is its P/B ratio of 2.34. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, GSHD has a P/B of 117.02.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to MURGY's Value grade of B and GSHD's Value grade of F.
MURGY is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that MURGY is likely the superior value option right now.