Why the Market Dipped But Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Gained Today
In the latest trading session, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report) closed at $167.28, marking a +1.37% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.76%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.64%.
Shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products witnessed a gain of 8.46% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 1.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.26%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Johnson & Johnson in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.59, indicating a 4.43% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $21.66 billion, indicating a 1.29% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $10.58 per share and a revenue of $90.03 billion, indicating changes of +6.01% and +1.36%, respectively, from the former year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Johnson & Johnson. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. Right now, Johnson & Johnson possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Johnson & Johnson is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.59. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.91 for its industry.
We can additionally observe that JNJ currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, positioning it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.