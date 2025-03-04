We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Procter & Gamble (PG) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
Procter & Gamble (PG - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $175.59, demonstrating a +1.01% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.76% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.48%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.64%.
The world's largest consumer products maker's shares have seen an increase of 4.73% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 5.93% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 1.26%.
The upcoming earnings release of Procter & Gamble will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 24, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.58, showcasing a 3.95% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $20.55 billion, indicating a 1.75% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.91 per share and revenue of $85.26 billion, indicating changes of +4.86% and +1.46%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.08% downward. Procter & Gamble is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Procter & Gamble's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.17. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.36 for its industry.
Meanwhile, PG's PEG ratio is currently 3.93. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Consumer Products - Staples industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.8.
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, finds itself in the bottom 44% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.