We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Mag 7 Cloud Results: Good or Bad?
The 2024 Q4 earnings season is nearing its end, with just a small chunk of S&P 500 members yet to reveal their quarterly results.
As usual, the Mag 7 received much attention again, with their massive earnings power and growth remaining a big driver behind positivity overall. Cloud results were a big focus, with Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) , Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , and Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) reflecting the notable players.
Let’s take a closer look at the results.
Microsoft
Concerning headline figures in its release, Microsoft posted adjusted EPS of $3.23 and sales of $69.6 billion, reflecting growth rates of 10% and 12%, respectively. Both items exceeded our consensus expectations.
Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud results were an important focus point in the release, including the Azure cloud computing platform. Intelligent Cloud revenue of $25.5 billion reflected a 19% move higher from the year-ago period.
As shown below, Intelligent Cloud results have regularly fallen short of our consensus expectations over recent periods, contrasting the beats we saw primarily throughout 2023 and some of 2024.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Alphabet
Concerning headline figures in GOOGL’s release, EPS soared 31% year-over-year alongside a 12% sales increase, with both items exceeding consensus estimates. Impressively, the company has exceeded consensus expectations in eight consecutive quarters.
Google Cloud revenue of $11.9 billion fell short of our consensus estimate by roughly 1.5%, also reflecting the company’s first miss on the metric in several periods. Sales grew by a solid 30% year-over-year.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Amazon
Cloud titan Amazon posted strong headline growth in its release, with EPS soaring 85% year-over-year on the back of an 11% sales bump. The company’s AWS results have consistently been the focal point of its releases, which fell short of our consensus estimate modestly in the latest print.
As shown below, Amazon has primarily struggled to exceed our consensus estimates on this metric over the recent years, though the 19% year-over-year growth rate did reflect a modest acceleration relative to the prior period.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bottom Line
The 2024 Q4 earnings cycle has been one of positivity, with a great share of S&P 500 companies posting strong growth and favorable commentary for the coming periods.
And a few of the mega cloud players – Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) , Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , and Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) – all posted solid growth in their cloud segments, though not all saw a positive post-earnings reaction following the release.