We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)?
Looking for broad exposure to the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market? You should consider the Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013.
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Financials - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 1, placing it in top 6%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Fidelity. It has amassed assets over $2.25 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market. FNCL seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA IMI Financials Index before fees and expenses.
The MSCI USA IMI Financials 25/50 Index represents the performance of the financial sector in the U.S. equity market.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.08%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.44%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Jpmorgan Chase + Co Common Stock Usd1.0 (JPM - Free Report) accounts for about 9.17% of total assets, followed by Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B Common Stock Usd.0033 (BRK.B - Free Report) and Visa Inc Class A Shares Common Stock Usd.0001 (V - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 44.92% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, FNCL has gained about 5.87%, and it's up approximately 29.80% in the last one year (as of 03/04/2025). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $55.60 and $74.17.
The ETF has a beta of 1.08 and standard deviation of 19.08% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 406 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF sports a Zacks ETF Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. FNCL, then, is not the best option for investors seeking exposure to the Financials ETFs segment of the market. However, there are better ETFs in the space to consider.
Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Financials 25/50 Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF - Free Report) tracks Financial Select Sector Index. Vanguard Financials ETF has $12.24 billion in assets, Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF has $54.05 billion. VFH has an expense ratio of 0.09% and XLF charges 0.08%.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.