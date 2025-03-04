We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Is Parnassus Endeavor Investor (PARWX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Any investors hoping to find a Large Cap Growth fund might consider looking past Parnassus Endeavor Investor (PARWX - Free Report) . PARWX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 5 (Strong Sell), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.
Objective
PARWX is classified in the Large Cap Growth segment by Zacks, an area full of possibilities. Companies are usually considered to be large-cap if their stock market valuation is more than $10 billion. Large Cap Growth mutual funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers.
History of Fund/Manager
Parnassus is responsible for PARWX, and the company is based out of San Francisco, CA. Since Parnassus Endeavor Investor made its debut in April of 2005, PARWX has garnered more than $3.19 billion in assets. The fund's current manager, Billy Hwan, has been in charge of the fund since May of 2018.
Performance
Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund in particular has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 14.17%, and is in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 5.62%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.
When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. PARWX's standard deviation over the past three years is 18.03% compared to the category average of 15.36%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 20.86% compared to the category average of 17.05%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.
Risk Factors
The fund has a 5-year beta of 1.03, so investors should note that it is hypothetically as volatile as the market at large. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. Over the past 5 years, the fund has a negative alpha of -0.77. This means that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.
Expenses
As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, PARWX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.88% compared to the category average of 0.93%. From a cost perspective, PARWX is actually cheaper than its peers.
Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $2,000; each subsequent investment needs to be at least $50.
Bottom Line
Overall, even with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Parnassus Endeavor Investor ( PARWX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and therefore looks a somewhat weak choice for investors right now.
