Masimo Corporation (MASI) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Masimo (MASI - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 10.7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $194.88 in the previous session. Masimo has gained 15.3% since the start of the year compared to the 6.7% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the 2.2% return for the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry.
What's Driving the Outperformance?
The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 25, 2025, Masimo reported EPS of $1.8 versus consensus estimate of $1.49 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 0.78%.
For the current fiscal year, Masimo is expected to post earnings of $5.27 per share on $1.52 billion in revenues. This represents a 19.77% change in EPS on a -27.63% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $5.91 per share on $1.77 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 12.1% and 17.04%, respectively.
Valuation Metrics
Masimo may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.
On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.
Masimo has a Value Score of F. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.
In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 36.2X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 29.1X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 29.8X versus its peer group's average of 15.9X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.
Zacks Rank
We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Masimo currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.
Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Masimo passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Masimo shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.
How Does MASI Stack Up to the Competition?
Shares of MASI have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB - Free Report) . MLAB has a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of B.
Earnings were strong last quarter. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 8.98%, and for the current fiscal year, MLAB is expected to post earnings of $11.35 per share on revenue of $242 million.
Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. have gained 1.1% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 12.97X and a P/CF of 2.33X.
The Medical - Instruments industry is in the top 35% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for MASI and MLAB, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.