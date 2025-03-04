Back to top

Is Plains Group (PAGP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Plains Group (PAGP - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PAGP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.48. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.68. PAGP's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.70 and as low as 10.50, with a median of 12.52, all within the past year.

Finally, investors should note that PAGP has a P/CF ratio of 3.72. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 12.11. Within the past 12 months, PAGP's P/CF has been as high as 3.81 and as low as 2.68, with a median of 3.05.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Plains Group's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, PAGP looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.


