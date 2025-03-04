Back to top

Is Permian Resources Corporation (PR) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Permian Resources Corporation (PR - Free Report) . PR is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.45. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.85. PR's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.13 and as low as 7.06, with a median of 8.87, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is PR's P/B ratio of 1.08. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.19. Within the past 52 weeks, PR's P/B has been as high as 1.49 and as low as 1.04, with a median of 1.18.

Finally, we should also recognize that PR has a P/CF ratio of 3.80. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. PR's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 5.06. PR's P/CF has been as high as 6.11 and as low as 3.68, with a median of 4.37, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Permian Resources Corporation's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PR is an impressive value stock right now.


