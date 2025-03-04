We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Should Value Investors Buy Tenaris (TS) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One company to watch right now is Tenaris (TS - Free Report) . TS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.68 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 12.44. Over the last 12 months, TS's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.59 and as low as 7.61, with a median of 9.40.
We also note that TS holds a PEG ratio of 0.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TS's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.83. Over the past 52 weeks, TS's PEG has been as high as 3.44 and as low as 0.28, with a median of 2.74.
We should also highlight that TS has a P/B ratio of 1.31. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.33. TS's P/B has been as high as 1.38 and as low as 0.95, with a median of 1.16, over the past year.
Finally, our model also underscores that TS has a P/CF ratio of 7.79. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 9.35. Over the past 52 weeks, TS's P/CF has been as high as 8.19 and as low as 4.20, with a median of 5.36.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Tenaris's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TS is an impressive value stock right now.