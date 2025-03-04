We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Should Value Investors Buy Mattel (MAT) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One company to watch right now is Mattel (MAT - Free Report) . MAT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.42 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 20.59. Over the last 12 months, MAT's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.50 and as low as 10.98, with a median of 12.45.
Another notable valuation metric for MAT is its P/B ratio of 3.17. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 5.14. Over the past year, MAT's P/B has been as high as 3.38 and as low as 2.58, with a median of 3.02.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. MAT has a P/S ratio of 1.3. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.73.
Finally, our model also underscores that MAT has a P/CF ratio of 9.09. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 18.77. Over the past 52 weeks, MAT's P/CF has been as high as 16.16 and as low as 7.25, with a median of 10.71.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Mattel's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, MAT looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.