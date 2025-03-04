We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has AAR (AIR) Outpaced Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. AAR (AIR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.
AAR is one of 51 companies in the Aerospace group. The Aerospace group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AAR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIR's full-year earnings has moved 4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, AIR has moved about 3.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Aerospace sector has returned an average of 1.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that AAR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Aerospace stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY - Free Report) . The stock has returned 9.7% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for MTU Aero Engines AG's current year EPS has increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, AAR belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, which includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.6% so far this year, so AIR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, MTU Aero Engines AG falls under the Aerospace - Defense industry. Currently, this industry has 24 stocks and is ranked #84. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +1.5%.
Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to AAR and MTU Aero Engines AG as they could maintain their solid performance.