We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Dorman Products (DORM) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Dorman Products (DORM - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.
Dorman Products is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 100 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dorman Products is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DORM's full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that DORM has returned about 1.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 18.8% on average. This means that Dorman Products is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Strattec Security (STRT - Free Report) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 15.2%.
The consensus estimate for Strattec Security's current year EPS has increased 33% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Dorman Products belongs to the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry, a group that includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6% so far this year, so DORM is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
On the other hand, Strattec Security belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. This 50-stock industry is currently ranked #153. The industry has moved -1.6% year to date.
Dorman Products and Strattec Security could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.