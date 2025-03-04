We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
NIO, XPeng & Li Auto Report Delivery Results for February
NIO Inc. (NIO - Free Report) , XPeng Inc. (XPEV - Free Report) and Li Auto (LI - Free Report) , China’s three smart electric vehicle (EV) companies, recently reported their respective delivery results for February 2025.
In February 2025, NIO delivered 13,192 vehicles, up 62.2% year over year. Total deliveries included brand NIO’s 9,143 premium smart electric vehicles and brand ONVO's 4,049 family-oriented smart electric vehicles. As of Feb. 28, 2025, NIO’s cumulative deliveries reached 698,619 units.
XPeng’s smart EV deliveries in February totaled 30,453, up 570% year over year. MONA M03 deliveries exceeded 15,000 units for the third consecutive month. Within the first three months of its launch, the cumulative deliveries of the XPeng P7+ exceeded 30,000. In the first two months of 2025, the company delivered 60,803 smart EVs, up 375% year over year.
In February 2025, the urban driving penetration rate for XNGP’s monthly active users reached 86%. Additionally, the 2025 edition of the XPeng G6 was launched in China, featuring updated designs, improved capabilities and advanced smart technologies.
Li Auto delivered 26,263 vehicles in February 2025, up 29.7% year over year. As of Feb. 28, 2025, its cumulative deliveries totaled 1,190,062 units. In February, the company released OTA update version 7.1 to all users, enhancing its autonomous driving and smart space systems. The upgraded Li AD Max V13 now offers improved performance in handling complex road conditions, while new features like Sentry Mode High-Risk Video Remote Preview and Front Passenger Exit Alert enhance user safety and convenience.
Li Auto unveiled the exterior design of its first battery-electric SUV, the Li i8, during the same month. As of Feb. 28, 2025, the company has operated 500 retail stores across 150 cities, along with 488 service centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops in 224 cities. The company also had 1,874 supercharging stations in China, featuring a total of 10,008 charging stalls.
NIO, XPEV and LI's Price Performance
While shares of XPeng have rallied 121.3% over the past year, shares of NIO and LI have plunged 22.8% and 27.5%, respectively.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
NIO, XPeng and Li Auto's Zacks Rank
XPEV carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, while NIO and Li carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), respectively.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.