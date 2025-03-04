Zebra Technologies Acquires Photoneo & Boosts Product Portfolio

Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA - Free Report) recently closed the acquisition of Photoneo, a market leader in the 3D machine vision solutions industry.

Based in Slovakia, Photoneo is a well-known developer of robotic vision and intelligence solutions. The company is well-known for manufacturing advanced 3D cameras with the world’s highest resolution and accuracy features. Photoneo’s intelligent robots enable companies from the food, automotive, logistics and e-commerce industries to boost the efficiency of their manufacturing, fulfillment and assembly processes.

Acquisition Rationale

The latest buyout is in sync with Zebra Technologies’ policy of acquiring businesses to strengthen its business and product portfolio. With the buyout, the company will be able to combine its advanced sensors, vendor-agnostic software and AI-based image processing capabilities with Photoneo’s 3D machine vision solutions.

This will enable ZBRA to enhance its portfolio of 3D machine vision solutions and address customers’ several challenges in high-value applications. This includes bin picking, depalletizing and inspecting objects utilized in logistics, automotive manufacturing and other industries.

ZBRA’s Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Earnings Trend

ZBRA, with a $15.7 billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). It has been dealing with the adverse impacts of the high costs and expenses. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the company’s cost of sales increased 22.3% year over year due to high raw material costs. 

High debt levels, if not controlled, may raise Zebra Technologies’ financial obligations and hurt profitability. Exiting 2024, the company’s long-term debt totaled $2.09 billion. Considering Zebra Technologies’ high debt level, its cash and cash equivalents of $901 million do not look impressive. 

Its shares have lost 20.9% compared with the Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry’s 18.8% decline in the past month.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings has decreased 4.1% to $15.30 per share in the past 30 days.

