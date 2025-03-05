We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
VerifyMe Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
VerifyMe, Inc. (VRME - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on March 6, before market open.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average earnings surprise of 12.5%.
VerifyMe Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VRME’s revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 is pegged at $8.6 million, indicating a marginal year-over-year decrease. The top line is expected to have been affected by declining revenues in the precision logistics segment due to discontinued contracts from customers.
Revenues in the authentication segment declined marginally in the third quarter of 2024. However, we anticipate it to have improved in the to-be-reported quarter due to strong sales and distribution partnerships, and the successful completion of a services provider agreement with Amazon transparency.
The consensus mark for the quarter under review’s bottom line is pegged at breakeven, whereas it generated earnings of 2 cents per share a year ago. The bottom line is expected to have declined on the back of rising operating expenses.
What Our Model Says About VRME
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for VerifyMe this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
VRME currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Earnings Snapshot of Peers
Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2024 results.
WCN’s adjusted earnings (excluding $1.92 from non-recurring items) of $1.16 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3% but increased 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $2.3 billion beat the consensus estimate marginally and grew 11% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.
TransUnion (TRU - Free Report) posted impressive fourth-quarter 2024 results.
TRU’s quarterly adjusted earnings (adjusting 63 cents from non-recurring items) of 97 cents per share surpassed the consensus mark by 1% and increased 21.3% year over year. Total revenues of $1 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 8.7% and increased marginally from the year-ago quarter.