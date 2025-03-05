We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
GEVO Set to Report Q4 Earnings: What Can an Investor Expect?
GEVO Inc. (GEVO - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on March 6, after market close.
In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 10.00%. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 20.83%.
Factors to Note Ahead of GEVO’s Q4 Results
Lower sales of environmental attributes from GEVO’s RNG project, due to a buildup of environmental attribute inventory in anticipation of receiving the final pathway approval under the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (“LCFS”) Program, might have hurt the company’s overall revenues in the fourth quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.2 million, indicating a 28% decline from the prior-year quarter’s figure.
Poor sales expectations are likely to have pushed down GEVO’s quarterly earnings. Moreover, higher personnel and consulting expenses associated with the company’s Net-Zero and Verity growth initiatives, along with higher interest expenses, might have also adversely impacted its bottom-line performance in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 11 cents per share, implying a decline of 37.5% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.
What the Zacks Model Unveils for GEVO
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for GEVO this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.
Earnings ESP: GEVO’s Earnings ESP is -27.27%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Gevo currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Recent Sector Releases
CNX Resources Corporation (CNX - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 operating earnings of 57 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 43 cents by 32.6%. However, the bottom line decreased 16.2% from 68 cents in the year-ago quarter.
The company reported revenues of $386 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $411 million by 6.2%. However, the top line increased 2.7% from the prior-year quarter’s $376 million.
ONEOK Inc. (OKE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45 by 8.3%. The bottom line also improved 33.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.18.
Operating revenues for the quarter totaled $7 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.56 billion by 6.8%. The top line also improved 33.7% from $5.24 billion in the prior-year quarter.
TotalEnergies SE (TTE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 operating earnings of $1.90 (€1.78) per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.87 by 1.6%. The bottom line declined 12% from the year-ago figure of $2.16 (€2.02).
Total revenues for the fourth quarter were $47.11 billion, which declined from the year-ago reported figure of $47.26 billion by 0.3%. Revenues were down 13.9% year over year.