We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Eni & GNPC Strengthen Partnership to Accelerate Ghana's Energy Growth
Eni SpA (E - Free Report) , the Italian energy giant, and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (“GNPC”) have reinforced their strategic partnership to expand opportunities in Ghana’s oil and gas sector. The renewed commitment was highlighted during a high-level meeting between GNPC’s newly appointed CEO, Kwame Ntow Amoah, and Eni Ghana’s managing director, Maurizio Pinna, in Accra.
The discussions centered on optimizing existing assets, accelerating production and identifying new exploration prospects. GNPC emphasized that this collaboration aligns with its strategy to maximize hydrocarbon resources while adapting to the shifting global energy landscape.
Ntow Amoah acknowledged Eni’s contributions to Ghana’s energy industry and underscored the importance of leveraging both companies’ expertise to develop untapped reserves, sustain output and address production declines. He emphasized that the strengthened partnership would drive long-term value for Ghana’s petroleum sector.
Pinna emphasized Eni’s dedication to advancing Ghana’s energy ambitions, highlighting that stronger collaboration would drive transformative initiatives to elevate the country’s position in the global energy market.
Both parties agreed to pursue joint ventures, integrate advanced technologies and invest in local capacity building to enhance Ghana’s energy infrastructure. Eni’s presence in Ghana includes the Offshore Cape Three Points project, which produces both oil and natural gas for local consumption. The company also operates the Sankofa and Gye Nyame gas fields, which are linked to the FPSO John Agyekum Kufuor.
With this renewed collaboration, Eni and GNPC aim to strengthen Ghana’s energy sector while ensuring sustainable development and economic growth.
E’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
E currently has a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the energy sector may look at some better-ranked stocks like Antero Resources Corporation (AR - Free Report) , NextDecade Corporation (NEXT - Free Report) and EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG - Free Report) . While Antero Resources presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), NextDecade and EOG Resources carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Antero Resources, one of the fastest-growing natural gas producers in the United States, boasts a strategic acreage position in the low-risk properties of the Appalachian Basin. The company has more than two decades of premium low-cost drilling inventory in the prolific basin, securing a strong production outlook. AR is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for LNG, both in the United States and globally.
NextDecade is an emerging player in the LNG space with its Rio Grande LNG project in Texas. As demand for LNG continues to grow, the company’s strategic investments in infrastructure and its planned liquefaction capacity provide strong upside potential. With the global LNG market expanding, NEXT is well-positioned to tap into the increasing export demand from the United States.
EOG Resources is an oil and gas exploration and production company with an attractive growth profile, upper-quartile returns and a disciplined management team. With highly productive acreages in premier oil shale plays like the Permian and Eagle Ford, the company has numerous untapped high-quality drilling sites. Additionally, EOG maintains a strong balance sheet and continues to reward shareholders with regular and special dividends.