We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Can Advancements in Two-Way Satellite Communication Buoy GSAT's Stock?
Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT - Free Report) has teamed up with GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc. (GCTS - Free Report) to engineer two-way satellite messaging systems for its mobile devices and modules. The initiative integrates GCTS’ cutting-edge IoT and 4G/5G semiconductor technology into Globalstar’s next-generation product suite. The partnership was unveiled ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, where both companies will be showcasing their latest innovations from March 3-6.
Following the collaboration announcement, GSAT’s shares went up 3% in trading and closed at $21.58 on March 3. Shares also gained 2.5% in pre-market trading on March 5, 2025.
Recently, Globalstar launched an advanced two-way satellite IoT solution using its low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation. Its RM200M module is the first satellite module to feature integrated GNSS, Bluetooth, an accelerometer and an application processor, enabling advanced two-way communication. It leverages LEO satellites for global, resilient connectivity, supports edge computing and allows seamless cellular integration.
The key component in this partnership is Globalstar’s RM200M product, which will be integrated with GCT’s IoT chip, GDM7243i. Future products will also incorporate GDM7243SL (a 4G LTE chip) and GCT’s 5G IoT-enabled chipset, enabling multi-mode switching between satellite and cellular networks. This ensures that devices will have robust and reliable connectivity even in the most remote locations.
Globalstar, Inc. Price and Consensus
Globalstar, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Globalstar, Inc. Quote
Globalstar remains at the forefront of two-way satellite messaging technology, uniquely positioned to support advanced network solutions. The collaboration with GCTS is likely to accelerate the development of innovative LTE and IoT products, further strengthening Globalstar’s solution portfolio. Expanded portfolio unlocks new revenue streams and business opportunities for the company, improving GSAT’s financial health and stock movement.
Steady growth in Service revenues and Subscriber equipment revenues are driving its top-line performance. In the last reported quarter, revenues of $61.2 million rose 16.7% year over year. However, it incurred a loss of 42 cents per share, wider than the loss of 14 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Globalstar has reiterated its financial outlook for 2025, expecting total revenues to range between $260 million and $285 million. The company anticipates maintaining an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 50%.
Globalstar’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
Globalstar currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Shares of the company have gained 8.2% in the past year compared with the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry's growth of 53.3%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) and Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET - Free Report) . IDCC presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while ANET carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 15%.
Arista delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12.87%. It has a long-term growth expectation of 14.41%. It supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets such as cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers.