Mastercard & Whistic Partner to Enhance Third-Party Risk Management
Mastercard Incorporated (MA - Free Report) recently partnered with Whistic, launching a new product that combines MA’s RiskRecon capabilities and Whistic’s third-party risk management expertise. This move will benefit organizations, empowering them to achieve better risk outcomes by mitigating and managing third-party risk.
This move also bodes well for MA, as it will enhance its offerings in the value-added services and solutions segment. Net revenues in this segment rose 16.8% year over year in 2024. Clients can benefit from inside-out and outside-in risk assessments and act decisively to manage their cybersecurity risk. Investments in cybersecurity infrastructure are likely to help retain the company’s financial institution clients and poise the company well for the future. Given the increasing risk of cybercrimes, focusing on cybersecurity is a dire need.
Whistic’s AI-first security assessments, coupled with the RiskRecon scoring mechanism, would provide clients with a snapshot of their vendor risk. Customers can buy RiskRecon Assessments by Whistic from Mastercard and add their RiskRecon API key. They can instantly access RiskRecon ratings from vendor profiles within the Whistic Trust Catalog, allowing for swift and informed risk decisions. By integrating these ratings with Whistic’s AI-driven risk assessments, organizations can ensure continuous monitoring across their entire inventory.
Moves like this are likely to drive higher revenues through increased adoption of Mastercard’s value-added services and solutions. Management estimates adjusted net revenues to witness low-double-digit growth in 2025 from the 2024 figure.
MA’s Share Price Performance & Zacks Rank
Shares of Mastercard have gained 5.4% year to date compared with the industry’s 8.8% growth. MA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
