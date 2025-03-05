Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Okta (OKTA) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

Okta (OKTA - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, OKTA crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for OKTA

OKTA has rallied 14.7% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests OKTA could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider OKTA's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on OKTA for more gains in the near future.


